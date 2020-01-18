WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0198 on Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, WAX has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One WAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. WAX has a total market capitalization of $19.96 million and approximately $283,233.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.18 or 0.02785973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00201007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,602,031,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,009,749,353 tokens. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, HitBTC, Tidex, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Huobi, Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, Ethfinex and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

