Wavesbet Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. Wavesbet has a market cap of $81,795.00 and approximately $29,868.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Wavesbet has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wavesbet alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00023666 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000612 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

WBET is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io . Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wavesbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wavesbet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.