Waves Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. Waves has a market cap of $90.82 million and approximately $71.42 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00010054 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Cryptohub, Livecoin and Huobi. In the last seven days, Waves has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00023156 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005609 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009350 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005624 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,896,628 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Gate.io, Indodax, Coinbe, HitBTC, Livecoin, Coinrail, YoBit, Huobi, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Kuna, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, BCEX, COSS, Exrates, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Binance, Exmo, Liqui, Bittrex, Tidex and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

