Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

Watsco (NYSE:WSO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

WSO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

WSO opened at $175.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.82. Watsco has a 52 week low of $136.45 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.03). Watsco had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 550 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total value of $96,178.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,380.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,929,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,157,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 262.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after buying an additional 79,488 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 118,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after buying an additional 47,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,710,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

