Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total transaction of $96,178.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,380.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.13. 188,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,592. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Watsco has a 12-month low of $136.45 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 98.61%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

