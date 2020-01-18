Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSBF. ValuEngine upgraded Waterstone Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:WSBF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.45. 43,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,300. The company has a market capitalization of $497.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 16.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after buying an additional 21,489 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 99.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,960,000. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

