Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.41 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 14% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $20.41 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, Binance and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008014 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000080 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

