Waltonchain Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $19.73 million and $5.10 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00005112 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, LATOKEN, Bithumb and Binance. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.42 or 0.01930565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00106408 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011240 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,302,979 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, COSS, Huobi, Coinnest, LATOKEN, Bithumb, HitBTC, Binance, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Allbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

