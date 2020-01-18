Wagners (ASX:WGN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Wagners Holding Company Ltd (ASX:WGN) fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$2.31 ($1.64) and last traded at A$2.34 ($1.66), 106,836 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.35 ($1.67).

The company has a market capitalization of $438.04 million and a PE ratio of 29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$2.41 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.96.

Wagners Company Profile (ASX:WGN)

Wagners Holding Company Limited produces and sells construction materials in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction Materials and Services, and New Generation Building Materials. The Construction Materials and Services segment provides cement, flyash, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and reinforcing steel.

