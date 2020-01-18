Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $73.56

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.56 and traded as high as $74.25. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $74.25, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, December 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.79.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

