Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €63.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.07 ($86.13).

Shares of WCH stock traded down €1.60 ($1.86) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €64.34 ($74.81). The stock had a trading volume of 206,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 12-month high of €97.92 ($113.86). The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

