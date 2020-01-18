vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,486,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the previous session’s volume of 601,412 shares.The stock last traded at $2.28 and had previously closed at $2.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $119.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -3.51.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,369,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,729,452 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 47,369 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

