VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut VSE from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ VSEC traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.50. 20,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,362. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. VSE has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $378.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $198.33 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 12.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in VSE by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in VSE by 4.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

