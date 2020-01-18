VouchForMe (IPL) Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One VouchForMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbe, Livecoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $793,281.00 and $27,838.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.34 or 0.02997117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00201314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00131386 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.