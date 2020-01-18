Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €62.10 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($72.21) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €51.30 ($59.65) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.11 ($62.92).

ETR VNA traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during trading on Friday, reaching €50.14 ($58.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion and a PE ratio of 28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €47.70 and a 200 day moving average of €45.89. Vonovia has a one year low of €41.54 ($48.30) and a one year high of €50.30 ($58.49).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

