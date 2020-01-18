Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €56.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.11 ($62.92).

ETR VNA traded up €0.20 ($0.23) on Thursday, hitting €50.14 ($58.30). 1,222,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €41.54 ($48.30) and a 52-week high of €50.30 ($58.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.89.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

