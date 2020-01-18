Volution Group (LON:FAN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $229.81

Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.81 and traded as high as $254.00. Volution Group shares last traded at $246.00, with a volume of 66,327 shares.

FAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Volution Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 211.67 ($2.78).

Get Volution Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $486.80 million and a P/E ratio of 26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 230.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 194.92.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.