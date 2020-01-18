Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Trading Up 5.8%

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73, approximately 385,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 257,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTGN shares. William Blair cut shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $28.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.41.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $65,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

