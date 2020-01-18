Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $6,262,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.70. 12,182,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,144,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $204.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura boosted their target price on Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

