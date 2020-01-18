Virtacoin (VTA) Market Capitalization Hits $1,429.00

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded down 32% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, Virtacoin has traded 70% lower against the US dollar. One Virtacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Virtacoin has a total market capitalization of $1,429.00 and $3.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 87% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin Coin Profile

Virtacoin (CRYPTO:VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world . The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Virtacoin Coin Trading

Virtacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

