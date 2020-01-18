Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VNOM. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.43.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.09. 629,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,492. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 14.44. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,813,000 after buying an additional 69,124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 466,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,369,000 after buying an additional 44,547 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,599,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

