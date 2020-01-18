Violich Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,269,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386,504 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,012,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,073,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

