Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,841,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $22,828,193,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,500,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 54,533 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $15,233,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,624 shares in the last quarter.

CEF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. 462,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,950. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $15.55.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

