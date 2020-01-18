Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 495,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PICK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.25. 32,567 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $37.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0482 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

