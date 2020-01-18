Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $60.13. 15,615,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,518,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

