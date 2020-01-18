Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $52,000 in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Franco Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.63. The company had a trading volume of 697,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,492. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of -0.01. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52-week low of $68.19 and a 52-week high of $106.40.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

