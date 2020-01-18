Vigilant Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 198.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.55. The company had a trading volume of 506,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.10. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $113.63 and a one year high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $3,970,312.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $519,940.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,218.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,097 shares of company stock worth $17,249,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.40.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

