Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $20.37 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.4% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after buying an additional 9,065,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AbbVie by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after buying an additional 2,326,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 1,023.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,817,000 after buying an additional 1,313,089 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.00. 10,086,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519,058. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.03.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

