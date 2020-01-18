Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $166,000 Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 612,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,474,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,692. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $68.69 and a 52 week high of $90.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

