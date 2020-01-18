Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 773 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 24,078 shares during the last quarter.

FNDE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,033. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $30.37.

