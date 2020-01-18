Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 2,765 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 162.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 872,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Bank of America by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.99.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 53,608,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,736,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $312.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

