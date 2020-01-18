Viberate Reaches Market Cap of $3.88 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Viberate token can now be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Upbit, IDEX and OKEx. Viberate has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $701,786.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $261.20 or 0.02918501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00203183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00136110 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,159,794 tokens. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viberate

Viberate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex, IDEX, Livecoin, Binance, HitBTC, Upbit, Coinbe and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

