VIBE (VIBE) Market Cap Reaches $3.57 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. VIBE has a market cap of $3.57 million and $151,117.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.85 or 0.02813448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00199934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00134266 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

