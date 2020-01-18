Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VSVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 683 ($8.98) to GBX 593 ($7.80) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vesuvius to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 485 ($6.38) in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.10) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 605 ($7.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 617.55 ($8.12).

Shares of VSVS stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 455 ($5.99). 513,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,670. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 646 ($8.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 479.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 466.63.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

