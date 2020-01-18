Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of VTU opened at GBX 38.15 ($0.50) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.84 million and a P/E ratio of 7.34. Vertu Motors has a one year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a one year high of GBX 43.33 ($0.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.73.
About Vertu Motors
See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.