Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of VTU opened at GBX 38.15 ($0.50) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.84 million and a P/E ratio of 7.34. Vertu Motors has a one year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a one year high of GBX 43.33 ($0.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.73.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

