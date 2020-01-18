VeriumReserve Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriumReserve has a total market cap of $200,126.00 and approximately $326.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00000880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00670062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00052627 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000950 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00072826 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011224 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008068 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,551,571 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

