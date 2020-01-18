Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.63.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 513,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,003. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 9.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.