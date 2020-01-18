Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

VRNT stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.