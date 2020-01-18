Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vereit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Vereit reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Vereit will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vereit in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE VER traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. 9,259,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,425,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Vereit has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vereit by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,363,000 after buying an additional 918,279 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Vereit by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 272,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,056,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

