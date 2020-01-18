Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Veracyte stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 344,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,408. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $438,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $731,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,573.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,886 shares of company stock worth $4,015,594. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Veracyte during the second quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 540.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 13.3% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

