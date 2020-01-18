Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $68.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $62.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VTR. Argus raised Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded Ventas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ventas to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded Ventas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,532,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.12. Ventas has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,600,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,253,487,000 after buying an additional 823,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ventas by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after buying an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 63.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,167,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,582,000 after buying an additional 2,393,109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ventas by 28.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,272,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,040,000 after buying an additional 950,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ventas by 6.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,079,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,923,000 after buying an additional 197,126 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.