Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
VREX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.
VREX traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,150. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.85. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $419,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.
Featured Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.