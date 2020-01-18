Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

VREX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

VREX traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,150. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.85. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.14 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $419,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

