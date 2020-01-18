Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 125.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the third quarter worth $1,222,000.

VTWO opened at $135.67 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a twelve month low of $115.23 and a twelve month high of $136.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.23 and a 200-day moving average of $125.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

