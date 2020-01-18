Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 543,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,574 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 266,787 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,029,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $259.63 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $172.43 and a twelve month high of $259.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.6513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

