Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Decreased by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,415 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5591 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.