Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lowered by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

