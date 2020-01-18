Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNDA. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.40.

VNDA traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 374,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,438. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a market cap of $805.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.36. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $31.30.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $59.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,638.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

