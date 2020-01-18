ValuEngine Upgrades MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTG. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

NYSE MTG traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,408. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.08% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $318.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $77,766.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,245.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 133,213 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $1,870,310.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,686,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,674,219.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,987 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 473.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,162,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,956 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 47.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,094,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,265 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 421.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,520,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,929 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 155.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,928,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,227 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at $13,001,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

