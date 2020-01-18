V-ID (VIDT) Price Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. V-ID has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $234,417.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, V-ID has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID token can now be bought for approximately $0.0866 or 0.00000974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036101 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000530 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.34 or 0.05745619 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026752 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00033757 BTC.
- ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.
- Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128237 BTC.
- Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001198 BTC.
About V-ID
V-ID Token Trading
V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.