V-ID (VIDT) Price Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. V-ID has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $234,417.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, V-ID has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID token can now be bought for approximately $0.0866 or 0.00000974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,331,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,151,409 tokens. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

