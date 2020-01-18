Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 9.7%

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares were down 9.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.62, approximately 2,140,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,343,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UXIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Uxin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -1.95.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 58.49% and a negative net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $65.24 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uxin Ltd will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the first quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 197.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 792,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 525,741 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 57.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 72,361 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 173.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 87.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 44,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

